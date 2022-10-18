Halloween Candy Prices Are Skyrocketing—Here's How Much It'll Cost This Year

As Halloween approaches, the cost of candy continues to surge — by more than 13.1% in the U.S. since last September, according to the latest Bureau of Labor inflation data.

That makes it more expensive than you're probably planning to budget this year. The average household says it's planning to spend nearly $30 on Halloween candy, according to a recent National Retail Federation survey.

With costs rising, prices for Halloween candy could be closer to $35 this year. That's only $5 more than the average American candy budget, but unexpected costs are always significant — and when extrapolated across a full year, the extra money could add up.

A price increase of around 13% bears out when you compare prices of bulk Halloween candy since 2021:

The rate of price increases has nearly doubled since June — climbing by 2% just last month alone — according to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. This largely reflects increased sugar costs, which have increased due to extreme weather, energy costs and supply chain issues. The CPI index for sugar and sugar substitutes has risen by 17.1% since last year.

To make up for the difference in candy prices, consider purchasing Halloween candy with more than 200 pieces per bag. They tend to be cheaper on a per-piece basis, when compared with smaller-count bags: A 365-count assortment of Mars candy bars is currently listed on Amazon for $26.98, only $5 more than a bag containing 250 pieces.

That works out to 74 cents per piece, rather than 88 cents per piece, respectively — and if you don't want to keep the extra pieces, you can always share the cost with friends and family, or donate some to a local children's hospital or shelter.

