FAA clears SpaceX to launch second Starship flight

The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch the second spaceflight attempt of its towering Starship rocket, the agency said Wednesday.

The company needed approval from the FAA pending an environmental review led by the FAA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Musk said earlier this week he expected to receive clearance to attempt another launch as early as this week.

