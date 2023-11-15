Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

FAA clears SpaceX to launch second Starship flight

Starship first launched in April, achieving flight for a few minutes before exploding mid-air, severely damaging the ground infrastructure and raising environmental concerns.

By Sara Salinas,CNBC

Patrick T. Fallon | Afp | Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch the second spaceflight attempt of its towering Starship rocket, the agency said Wednesday.

The company needed approval from the FAA pending an environmental review led by the FAA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Musk said earlier this week he expected to receive clearance to attempt another launch People take pictures of the rocket garden ahead of the SpaceX Starship flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on April 16, 2023. as early as this week.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

newsSPACEX
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us