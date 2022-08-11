European Markets Mixed as Investors Assess Inflation, Earnings; Aegon Up 8%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 1% higher on Wednesday on the back of a late rally as new data showed U.S. consumer prices rose 8.5% annually in July, slowing from the previous month.

Siemens, Thyssenkrupp, Bilfinger, Novozymes, Rabobank, Zurich Insurance, M&G, Deutsche Telekom and Aegon were among the major companies reporting earnings before the bell.

LONDON — European markets were mixed on Thursday as investors assessed their monetary policy expectations after a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation print, and digested a raft of corporate earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.1% higher in early trade, with oil and gas stocks climbing 1.4% while basic resources fell 0.7%.

The European blue chip index closed 1% higher on Wednesday on the back of a late rally as new data showed U.S. consumer prices rose 8.5% annually in July, slowing from the previous month in large part due to a drop in oil prices. Economists had expected an 8.7% annual climb.

The easing of inflation will inform the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening trajectory ahead of its September meeting.

Shares in Asia-Pacific climbed overnight following rallies in Europe and on Wall Street. Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng index led gains as the tech sector benefited from the prospect of less aggressive interest rate hikes.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher in early premarket trade as Wall Street looks to build on a surge that took the S&P 500 to its highest point since early May.

Aegon shares climbed more than 8% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600 after the Dutch insurer raised its full-year guidance.

At the bottom of the index, British IT firm Netcompany fell more than 15% after its quarterly results.

