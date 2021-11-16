Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Eli Lilly Over Biogen and Cassava Sciences

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cassava Sciences: "This is not the one. I don't think they have it. I don't think Biogen has it, even though Medicare is going to pay for it. I think Eli Lilly has it, which is why we keep buying that one for the charitable trust."

Root: "Roots is a really great restaurant in Summit, New Jersey. Root, the one that you're referring to, is a not-so-great insurance technology company which I think is a [sell]."

Zeta Global: "There are so many of those. We've got so many of those. I'm going to tell you to buy Salesforce, OK? Just buy Salesforce, then we don't have to fool around. We don't have to worry about the new young ones. We can go with the established ones."

Doximity: "I know the stock has been all over the place of late -- up and down, up and down. I remain convinced that the doctors love the product and therefore, [buy, buy, buy]."

ViacomCBS: "There's been insider buying in ViacomCBS and that intrigues me, and I think the stock is not expensive at all."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Eli Lilly and Salesforce.

