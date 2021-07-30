Money Report

Closing Costs, Fees, Repairs: Here's How Much Money You'll Need to Have Saved Before Buying a House

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Buying a house can be expensive.

The typical U.S. home will set you back $287,148, according to a recent report from Zillow.

But the mortgage amount most likely won't cover all of the upfront costs homebuyers will face.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how much you should have in savings before making your big purchase.

