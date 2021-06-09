Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Chinese Factories Worried About Profits Face a Record Gap Between Rising Production Costs and Selling Prices

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

STR | AFP | Getty Images
  • While selling prices to private consumers are holding fairly steady, production costs are soaring, cutting into how much money manufacturers can make.
  • The difference between indexes measuring the speed of increase for both reached 7.7 percentage points in May, the highest on record.
  • Manufacturers of cars, ships and airplanes are seeing earnings losses, said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie.

BEIJING — Chinese factories are facing the largest gap on record between the speed at which producer prices and consumer prices are climbing.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Selling prices to private consumers are holding fairly steady, while production costs are soaring. That cuts into how much money manufacturers can make.

China's producer price index rose 9% in May from a year ago — the fastest since 2008 — as commodity prices surged, while the consumer price index climbed 1.3%, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

The difference between the two reached 7.7 percentage points, the highest on record, surpassing the previous peak of 7 percentage points in 2017.

Money Report

investing 37 mins ago

Clover Health Jumps 14% in Premarket Trading as Frenzy Continues. Shares Are Up 150% This Week

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

The EU Is Planning to End U.S. Tariff Battle With Biden Due in Brussels Next Week

The widening gap affects heavy commodity users the most, Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie, said in a report Wednesday. He noted that manufacturers of cars, ships and airplanes are seeing earnings losses.

On the other hand, coal miners and steel producers are benefiting from the commodity price surge, the report showed.

Citi upgrades Nio, says growing EV demand in China can lift stock more than 50%

Chinese yuan will become a top reserve currency sooner than expected, says Ray Dalio

Chinese consumers are getting richer. UBS picks the stocks to cash in

Hu expects the gap between the producer and consumer price indexes to narrow as commodity prices pull back from highs and the global economic recovery becomes driven more by demand for services, rather than goods.

Four years ago, commodity prices climbed on the back of China's cuts to production. Economists said this round of increases is due largely to a recovery in the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic. China remains the largest user of many major commodities such as iron ore and copper.

— CNBC's Yen Nee Lee contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Marketsstock marketsAsia EconomyAsia NewsAsia Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us