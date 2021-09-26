Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed as Investors Await Chinese Industrial Profits Data for August; Oil Prices Jump 1%

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Soichiro Koriyama | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in Monday morning trade.
  • Chinese industrial profits data for August is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.
  • Early projections on Sunday pointed to a knife-edge result in Germany federal elections as the country looks for a successor to Angela Merkel, who is preparing to leave office after 16 years in power.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade, with China's industrial profits data for August set to be out later in the day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.36% while the Topix index advanced 0.57%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.12%.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.17%.

Money Report

Markets 4 hours ago

Stock Futures Rise in Overnight Trading After Market Ends Wild Week in the Green

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Four ‘Contrarian' Trades That Could Withstand the Market's Wild Swings

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded little changed.

Chinese industrial profits data for August is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.

Investors will also continue to watch for developments surrounding China Evergrande Group, as the embattled developer continued to stay silent on its $83 million dollar bond interest payment that was due Thursday.

Wharton's Jeremy Siegel sees some problems for stocks on the horizon

Traders are watching two big things to determine if the market's comeback rally is for real

Goldman picks 9 semiconductor stocks to pop on new 'extreme ultraviolet' trend

Elsewhere, early projections on Sunday pointed to a knife-edge result in Germany federal elections as the country looks for a successor to Angela Merkel, who is preparing to leave office after 16 years in power.

The euro last sat at $1.172, following its bounce last week from below $1.17.

Oil prices jump 1%

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.09% to $78.94 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 1.23% to $74.89 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.279 following its climb late last week from below 93.2.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.75 per dollar, having weakened last week from below 110 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7268 following its slide late last week from above $0.729.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us