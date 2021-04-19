Japan Drops More Than 1%; China's Benchmark Lending Rate Release Ahead

China is set to release its latest one-year loan prime rate (LPR) as well as the five-year LPR at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

A majority of traders and analysts in a Reuters poll predict no change to either the one-year or five-year LPR.

Covid cases continue to climb in India with 273,810 new daily infections registered on Monday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade as investors await the release of China's latest benchmark lending rate.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Stocks in Japan led losses among the region's major markets, with the Nikkei 225 falling 1.31% while the Topix index shed 1.22%.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.11% while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.14%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded fractionally higher.

On the economic data front, China is set to its latest one-year loan prime rate (LPR) as well as the five-year LPR at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. A majority of traders and analysts in a Reuters poll predict no change to either the one-year or five-year LPR.

Meanwhile, Covid cases continue to climb in India with 273,810 new daily infections registered on Monday.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks declined from record levels as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 123.04 points to close at 34,077.63. The S&P 500 dipped 0.53% to finish the trading day stateside at 4,163.26 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.98% to close at about 13,914.77.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 91.061 following an earlier drop from above 91.6.

The Japanese yen traded at 108.13 per dollar after strengthening from above 108.6 agaisnt the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7765, having climbed from below $0.774 yesterday.

Here's a look at what's on tap: