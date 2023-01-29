Asia Markets Mixed as China Stocks Set for Bull Run on Return From Holiday

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday ahead of mainland Chinese markets resuming trade after a week-long New Year break.
Chinese onshore equities are poised to enter a bull market — the CSI 300, which tracks the largest mainland-listed stocks, gained more than 19% from its recent lows seen at the end of October last year.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% and the Topix also gained 0.03%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.24% while the Kosdaq rose 0.28%.
The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia shed 0.12%. Investors also digested trade data from New Zealand.
Stocks on Wall Street ended the week last Friday higher, fueled by gains in Tesla shares and a better-than-expected GDP report on Thursday. All major averages posted a positive week and are on pace for a month of gains.
China stocks set to enter bull market on return from New Year holiday
China's CSI 300, which tracks the largest mainland-listed stocks, is poised to enter a bull market as trade resumes later in the day.
The CSI 300 rose 19.18% from its lows seen on Oct. 31, according to Refinitiv data. It ended its last trading session at 4,181.53 on Jan. 20.
A bull market is defined as a market period where stocks have increased at least 20% from its recent lows.
The ChinaAMC CSI 300 Index ETF, which tracks the performance of the index, was last up 23% from its October lows.
Stock finish higher, post winning week
All the major averages capped off a winning week on Friday.
For the session, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95% to settle at 11,621.71, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25% to close at 4,070.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 28.67 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,978.08.
Michigan consumer sentiment index comes in higher than expected
Consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan for January came in stronger than anticipated.
January's reading came in at 64.9, slightly above the consensus estimate of 64.6 from economists polled by Dow Jones. The index quantifies the view of current and future economic conditions.
62% of Friday's 52-week highs in the S&P 500 are also all-time highs
Almost two thirds of the 13 stocks in the S&P 500 that touched 52-week highs in early Friday trading were also trading at all-time highs. The list is broadening out from the energy/materials/resources focus of recent days. One of 13, Caterpillar, is also in the Dow Industrials.
- BorgWarner (BWA), highest since Jan. 2022
- Las Vegas Sands (LVS), highest since June 2021
- Starbucks (SBUX), highest since Jan. 2022
- Ulta (ULTA), all-time high back to 2007 IPO
- Wynn (WYNN), highest since Sept. 2021
- Marathon Petroleum (MPC), all-time high going back to MRO spinoff in June 2011
- Arthur J Gallagher (AJG), all-time high back to 1984 IPO
- Chubb (CB), all-time high
- Caterpillar (CAT), all-time high back to 1929 NYSE listing
- General Electric (GE), highest since Nov. 2021
- TransDigm Group (TDG), all-time high back to 2006 IPO
- United Rentals (URI), all-time high back to 1997 IPO
- Steel Dynamics (STLD), all-time high back to 1996 IPO
Other notable highs outside the 500:
- Churchill Downs (CHDN), highest since Oct. 2021
- Lennar (LEN.B), highest since Jan. 2022
- NOV (NOV), highest since Jan. 2020
- Axis Capital (AXS), highest since Feb. 2020
- HEICO (HEI), all-time back to 1960 IPO
- Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX), highest since Jan. 2022
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO), all-time high back to 1995 Nasdaq listing
- Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM), highest since Jan. 2022
- Fair Isaac (FICO), all-time high back to 1986 NYSE listing
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS), all-time high
Tesla on pace for best week since May 2013
Tesla shares have surged more than 33% this week, putting the electric vehicle stock on pace for its best weekly performance since the week ended May 10, 2013, when it surged 40.72%.
If Tesla closes at these levels it would mark the stock's second-best weekly performance ever. As of 12:40 p.m. EST shares traded about 33.8% higher on the week.
The gains in Tesla shares follow the company's latest earnings report, which showed record revenue and an earnings beat. Shares surged more than 11% Friday.
The sharp uptick in Tesla's stock comes after shares plummeted 65% in 2022 and suffered their worst ever month, quarter and year.
Gains in Tesla also boosted the S&P 500's consumer discretionary sector by more than 2%.
