Asia Markets Mixed as China Stocks Set for Bull Run on Return From Holiday

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday ahead of mainland Chinese markets resuming trade after a week-long New Year break.

Chinese onshore equities are poised to enter a bull market — the CSI 300, which tracks the largest mainland-listed stocks, gained more than 19% from its recent lows seen at the end of October last year.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% and the Topix also gained 0.03%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.24% while the Kosdaq rose 0.28%.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia shed 0.12%. Investors also digested trade data from New Zealand.

Stocks on Wall Street ended the week last Friday higher, fueled by gains in Tesla shares and a better-than-expected GDP report on Thursday. All major averages posted a positive week and are on pace for a month of gains.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Carmen Reinicke contributed to this report

China stocks set to enter bull market on return from New Year holiday

China's CSI 300, which tracks the largest mainland-listed stocks, is poised to enter a bull market as trade resumes later in the day.

The CSI 300 rose 19.18% from its lows seen on Oct. 31, according to Refinitiv data. It ended its last trading session at 4,181.53 on Jan. 20.

A bull market is defined as a market period where stocks have increased at least 20% from its recent lows.

The ChinaAMC CSI 300 Index ETF, which tracks the performance of the index, was last up 23% from its October lows.

— Jihye Lee

Stock finish higher, post winning week

All the major averages capped off a winning week on Friday.

For the session, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95% to settle at 11,621.71, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25% to close at 4,070.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 28.67 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,978.08.

— Samantha Subin

Michigan consumer sentiment index comes in higher than expected

Consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan for January came in stronger than anticipated.

January's reading came in at 64.9, slightly above the consensus estimate of 64.6 from economists polled by Dow Jones. The index quantifies the view of current and future economic conditions.

— Alex Harring

62% of Friday's 52-week highs in the S&P 500 are also all-time highs

Almost two thirds of the 13 stocks in the S&P 500 that touched 52-week highs in early Friday trading were also trading at all-time highs. The list is broadening out from the energy/materials/resources focus of recent days. One of 13, Caterpillar, is also in the Dow Industrials.

Other notable highs outside the 500:

— Scott Schnipper, Christopher Hayes

Tesla on pace for best week since May 2013

Tesla shares have surged more than 33% this week, putting the electric vehicle stock on pace for its best weekly performance since the week ended May 10, 2013, when it surged 40.72%.

If Tesla closes at these levels it would mark the stock's second-best weekly performance ever. As of 12:40 p.m. EST shares traded about 33.8% higher on the week.

The gains in Tesla shares follow the company's latest earnings report, which showed record revenue and an earnings beat. Shares surged more than 11% Friday.

The sharp uptick in Tesla's stock comes after shares plummeted 65% in 2022 and suffered their worst ever month, quarter and year.

Gains in Tesla also boosted the S&P 500's consumer discretionary sector by more than 2%.

— Samantha Subin