Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Japan's Nikkei 225 Surges Nearly 2% as Stocks Continue to See Gains for Second Day

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Noriko Hayashi | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Shares in Japan led gains among the region's major markets, with the Nikkei 225 rising nearly 2%.
  • Investors will watch stocks in Thailand on Monday after the country's prime minister and several other cabinet ministers survived a vote of no confidence in parliament over the weekend, Reuters reported.
  • U.S. jobs data released Friday came in far short of expectations, with the economy adding just 235,000 positions. U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks were higher in Monday morning trade following U.S. jobs data released Friday that came in far short of expectations.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Japan's Nikkei 225 led gains among the region's major markets, rising 1.89%. That followed its surge of 2.05% on Friday after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he will not be running in the upcoming leadership election. The Topix advanced 1.31%.

Mainland Chinese stocks were higher as the Shanghai composite gained 0.6% and the Shenzhen component jumped 1.056%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.55%.

Money Report

Markets 39 mins ago

The Indian Rupee Has Had a Stable Run This Year, But UBS Expects It Will Be ‘Short-Lived'

Markets 6 hours ago

Froth in the Stock Market Makes Impending Correction Look Almost ‘Obvious,' Miller Tabak Strategist Says

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.1%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.66%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.28% higher.

Investors will watch stocks in Thailand on Monday after the country's prime minister and several other cabinet ministers survived a vote of no confidence in parliament over the weekend, Reuters reported.

Semiconductors and more: UBS lists its best ideas to beat the market

One-time bond king Bill Gross says Treasurys are trash, sees 10-year rate rising to 2%

Goldman Sachs just picked these 10 new stocks to buy

U.S. jobs data released Friday came in far short of expectations, with the economy adding just 235,000 positions in August. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for 720,000 new hires.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate declined to 5.2% from 5.4%, in line with estimates.

"In our view, the setback in the recovery in the labour market and the jump in serious covid infections will encourage the FOMC to wait before it announces it will taper its monthly asset purchases. We now expect the FOMC to announce an $US10bn taper of its monthly asset purchases at its 3 November meeting," analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a Monday note.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.159 after a recent slide from above 92.4.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.82 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.1 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7439, having climbed from below $0.732 last week.

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures down 0.94% to $71.93 per barrel. U.S. crude futures dipped 0.89% to $68.67 per barrel.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us