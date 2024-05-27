7 remote and hybrid companies that will pay for your vacation—they're all hiring

Americans are leaving paid time off on the table.

A majority, 78%, of U.S. workers say they don't use all of their PTO, according to a new Harris Poll survey of 1,170 American workers.

People cited busy schedules, heavy workloads and a persistent "pressure to always be available" as the biggest impediments to taking more time off.

It doesn't help that flights, hotels and other vacation amenities have gotten more expensive. Overall, travel costs are up 15% versus 2019, according to a NerdWallet analysis.

Still, paid time off is a sought-after benefit among U.S. workers, with 48% saying they would rather have more PTO than a higher salary, the Harris Poll found.

To stave off burnout and improve employee retention, some companies — many of which are in the travel industry — are handing out four-figure stipends for employees to see the world. Others are offering to help offset the cost of employees' vacations, either with flight or hotel credits.

If you're looking for a flexible job that will allow you to work remotely and help you afford to travel more, these seven companies are hiring for remote and hybrid roles and help pay for employees' vacations, according to FlexJobs:

1. Hopper

Industry: Travel

Benefit: Every employee gets $200 of "carrot cash" per year to use towards booking a trip in the Hopper app.

2. BambooHR

Industry: HR software

Benefit: As part of the firm's "paid paid vacation" policy, BambooHR offers its employees a $2,000 annual stipend to cover vacation expenses like plane tickets and hotel rooms.

3. Kindred

Industry: Travel

Benefit: Employees receive a quarterly $1,000 travel stipend to use toward airfare or gas on trips.

4. Thirty Madison

Industry: Health care

Benefit: Employees receive an annual $750 vacation stipend.

5. Tripadvisor

Industry: Tech, travel

Benefit: Tripadvisor reimburses employees for personal travel as part of its global lifestyle benefit. The amount paid out for eligible services and products is based on years of service, CNBC previously reported.

6. MNTN

Industry: Advertising, travel

Benefit: Employees receive an annual $2,000 vacation stipend.

7. Kasa

Industry: Travel

Benefit: Employees are eligible for up to $2,000 in annual lodging credits to stay at any rental property in Kasa's catalog.

