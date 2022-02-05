66-Year-Old Retiree Who Left the U.S. for Mexico: ‘Here's What You Can Buy Here for $5 Or Less'

Even though I've lived in Mazatlán, Mexico for 15 years, I still find myself surprised at how much — or, really, how little — things cost. Once you get away from the resorts and tourist areas, prices plummet.

As a single, 66-year-old retiree living largely off Social Security checks, I have to watch what I spend. But in Mexico, I pay just $420 per month for an apartment half a block from the beach. And aside from the basic necessities, I spend an average of $160 a month on things like eating out, entertainment, and the occasional whimsical purchase.

In a country where the minimum wage is the equivalent of $8 to $12 per day, here's you can buy for $5 or less:

1. The basics

One reason I enjoy living in Mazatlán is how affordable my monthly living expenses are. I pay $5 or less for these basics:

My monthly water bill for my two-bedroom apartment

My monthly electricity bill (when I'm not using air conditioning)

A premium hand car wash

Two hours of gardening

One hour of house-cleaning service

Decent-sized, decorative palm tree for my apartment

Photo: Janet Blaser

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

2. Groceries

In Mexico, fresh produce, dairy products and meats are accessible on a budget. Buying seasonal helps keep prices even lower. Right now, $5 buys you half a dozen pineapples. In the summer, it gets you 16 pounds of mangos!

Photo: Janet Blaser

When it comes to groceries, with $5, I can regularly buy:

40 eggs

10 pounds of sugar

5 pounds of fresh ginger

5 pounds of turmeric root

Eight heads of lettuce

12 pounds of carrots

10 pounds of tomatoes

3 pounds of avocados

10 fresh oysters

A pound of fresh-caught swordfish or dorado

A whole roasted chicken with potatoes, tortillas and salsa

1 pound of 3-inch wild-caught shrimp

4 quarts of organic milk from a local dairy

A half-pound of locally roasted, organic coffee beans

3. Drinks and beverages

They say beer is cheaper than water in Mazatlán, and sometimes that really is true! Small cafés on the beach will serve cheaper drinks than fancier restaurants, but compared to the U.S., alcohol prices are inexpensive everywhere.

Here's what you can get for $5:

A 10-pack of Pacifico or Tecate beer

Two 3-liter bottles of Coke

15 gallons of purified water

Two 3-liter bottles of Coke

Two liters of freshly-squeezed orange juice

A cocktail made with name-brand alcohol

Four big bottles of Topo Chico mineral water

Two cappuccinos or lattes

A 16-ounce draft of artisan beer, plus another 5-ounce pour

Three fresh coconuts

4. Full meals

Going out to dinner in Mazatlán doesn't have to break your budget. There are many affordable cafés and taco stands where meals hover around $5.

At some more "formal" restaurants, certain entrées can be within this budget, too.

Photo: Janet Blaser

Here are some of the things I've had for $5 or less:

Three to 10 street tacos

Three restaurant tacos

An order of Huevos Rancheros with coffee and juice

A BLT

A burger with fries

Eight boneless chicken wings and beer on tap

A dozen chicken wings

Seafood or tortilla soup

A four-topping medium pizza at Dominos

Almost a pound of grilled pork ribs

Four large croissants

Photo: Janet Blaser

5. Fun activities

Mazatlán is known for banda, a traditional Sinaloa music style that sounds like horn-heavy German polka. You can enjoy a private concert from a strolling band on the beach for $5.

But that's not all you can do with a $5 budget. That's enough for:

A bicycle rental for a little more than an hour

A salsa class

A yoga class

A Zumba class

A reserved seat at a movie theatre

A dozen red roses, for a great date

Three round-trip boat rides to Stone Island — a small, beach island to the south of Mazatlán

Photo: Janet Blaser

6. Health products

You've heard that medicines, doctor visits and prescriptions are significantly cheaper in Mexico. But what will $5 really get you? These necessities:

Two consultations with a licensed doctor

A 236-milliliter bottle of Pepto-Bismol

30 600-milligram ibuprofen tablets

30 550-milligram Ciprofloxacin antibiotic tablets

Four Oral-B toothbrushes

Three tubes of Crest or Colgate toothpaste

Pet not feeling well? A basic vet visit or a shot of antibiotics is also just $5.

7. Transportation

While gas is pricey ($5 gets you just more than a gallon), public transportation in Mexico is incredibly affordable. Here's what you can get for $5:

16 rides on Mexico City's very efficient Metro subway system

An Uber, Lyft or Didi ride

Nine rides on Mazatlán's "green bus," which goes along the coast

Prices like these make my life in Mexico pretty close to stress-free. With everyday costs so low, I'm able to do more of the things that make me happy. I can live the life I love — and love the life I live.

Janet Blaser is a writer who has lived in Mazatlán, Mexico since 2006. A former journalist in California, her work now focuses on expat living. Janet's first book, "Why We Left: An Anthology of American Women Expats" is an Amazon bestseller. Follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Don't miss:

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter