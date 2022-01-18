10-Year Treasury Yield Jumps to 2-Year High, Topping 1.83%

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped to its highest point in two years on Tuesday morning, topping 1.83%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note soared 5 basis points to 1.8305% at 3:40 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed 3 basis points to 2.1492%. Meanwhile, the 2-year rate topped 1% for the first time in two years, hitting 1.0364%.

Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The move, which comes after a market holiday in the U.S. Monday, indicates that investors are preparing for the possibility of more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the U.S. Senate that he expected to see a series of interest rate hikes this year, along with a pullback in other pandemic economic support measures.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told CNBC last week that the central bank could raise rates three or four times this year. He noted that inflation is "more persistent than we thought a while ago."

In terms of data releases due out on Tuesday, the January National Association of Home Builders housing market index is expected out at 10 a.m. ET.

Auctions are scheduled to be held for $60 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills.

