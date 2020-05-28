2.1M Sought Jobless Benefits Last Week; More Than 40M Layoffs Since Virus Hit

About 2.1 million people filed for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, raising the total number of layoffs in the 10 weeks since the coronavirus paralyzed the economy to nearly 41 million.

The U.S. government gave its latest picture Thursday of continuing layoffs, but which have slowed as states increasingly allow businesses to reopen. The latest jobless numbers were a decrease of 323,000 from the previous week’s revised level.

Even with companies calling some laid-off employees back to work, the pace of layoffs has declined for seven straight weeks, a sign that the cratering of the job market may have bottomed out. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains enormous.

The job cuts reflect an economy that was seized by the worst downturn since the Great Depression after the virus forced the widespread shutdown of businesses. The economy is thought to be shrinking in the April-June quarter at an annual rate approaching 40%. That would be, by far, the worst quarterly contraction on record.

The government also announced Thursday that the economy contracted by 5% for the first quarter, with gross domestic product revised down from 4.8%.