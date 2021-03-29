JC Penney

JC Penney to Close More Stores in May

The Texas-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year

Earns JC Penney
Mary Altaffer/AP (File)

J.C. Penney officials have announced they're closing 18 more stores effective May 16.

The 118-year-old department store chain shuttered more than 150 locations after it filed for bankruptcy last year.

Below is a list of the upcoming closures:

Alabama

Enterprise Shopping Center
626 Boll Weevil Cir
Enterprise, AL 36330
334-347-0861
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Arizona

Kingman Square Shopping Center
3127 Stockton Hill Rd
Kingman, AZ 86401
928-753-1211
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Idaho

Silverlake Mall
200 W Hanley Ave
Coeur D Alene, ID 83815
208-762-2222
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Illinois

Cross County Mall
700 Broadway Ave. E Ste. 1
Mattoon, IL 61938
217-235-3101
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Kansas

Garden City Plaza
2302 E. Kansas Ave
Garden City, KS 67846
620-275-9115
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Kentucky

Black Gold Mall
278 Black Gold Blvd
Hazard, KY 41701
606-436-3719
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

720 N 12th St (US 641)
Murray, KY 42071
270-759-1400
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Massachusetts

Sturbridge Plaza
194 Main St
Sturbridge, MA 01566
508-347-7385
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Michigan

Canton On Ford Rd
43690 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
734-456-5109
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Missouri

Southern Hills Center
1414 Southern Hills Ctr
West Plains, MO 65775
417-257-6000
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

North Carolina

Windsor Square
10101 E Independence Blvd
Matthews, NC 28105
704-443-5710
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Ohio

Fontaine Plaza
1710 S Main St
Bellefontaine, OH 43311
937-593-9770
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Pennsylvania

Clarion Mall
22631 Rt 68 Ste 10
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9160
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

South Carolina

Sumter Mall
1057 Broad St
Sumter, SC 29150
803-778-1871
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Texas

Colonial/Temple Mall
3111 S 31st St. Ste 3301
Temple, TX 76502
254-773-3163
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Vermont

Green Mountain Mall
1996 Memorial Dr Ste 1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
802-748-6362
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Virginia

Virginia Center Commons Mall
10101 Brook Rd, Ste 800
Glen Allen, VA 23059
804-553-0570
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Washington

Sequim Village Shopping Center
651 W Washington
Sequim, WA 98382
360-681-2833
CLOSING Sunday, May 16

