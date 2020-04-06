Bulls Star Lauri Markkanen Reportedly Wants Out if Significant Front Office Changes Aren’t Made

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly working to bring a fresh infusion of talent into their front office, but unless those changes are definitively made, one of the team’s best players may want to leave the organization.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, forward Lauri Markkanen was “one unhappy camper” during his third season with the Bulls, and could push to be traded if serious changes aren’t made.

“If the direction of the organization was going to stay unchanged, he’d rather be elsewhere,” Cowley reported.

Most of Markkanen’s stats for the year are indeed down, as he’s averaging four fewer points and nearly three fewer rebounds per game than he did last season. He’s also playing two and a half fewer minutes per game than he did last season, according to statistics available from Pro Basketball Reference.

According to multiple reports, there could be some massive changes on the way that could influence Markkanen’s decisions about his future. Adrian Wojnarowski and NBC Sports Chicago both report that Bulls COO Michael Reinsdorf is looking at candidates to enter the team’s front office picture. Reinsdorf is reportedly looking to interview Nuggets G.M. Arturas Karnisovas, Raptors G.M. Bobby Webster, Pacers G.M. Chad Buchanan and Heat Assistant G.M. Adam Simon.

It’s unclear how the new power structure of the team will operate, but it appears likely that current G.M. Gar Forman will be removed from his post and executive VP John Paxson will be transitioned into an advisory role with the new structure.

According to reports, the Bulls want to have their new staff members in place before the NBA season resumes.