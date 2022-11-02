2 Children Seriously Hurt After They Were Hit by Truck in Chicago's Hermosa Neighborhood

Chicago fire officials say that two children were transported to local hospitals after they were struck by a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to authorities, the initial call came into firefighters at approximately 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Details on the cause of the collision are still unclear, but two children, ages 2 and 12, were both struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Dickens and Tripp in the city’s Hermosa neighborhood.

Both children were taken to area hospitals, where they were initially listed in serious condition, according to fire officials.

No further details were immediately available.