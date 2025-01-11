California Gov. Newsom orders investigation into dry hydrants during wildfires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered state officials to determine why a 117 million-gallon reservoir was out of service and some hydrants ran dry, calling it “deeply troubling" as wildfires continued to rage across the Los Angeles area.

"I am calling for an independent investigation into the loss of water pressure to local fire hydrants and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir," Newsom said in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. "We need answers to ensure this does not happen again and we have every resource available to fight these catastrophic fires."

At least 11 people have been killed, with five from the Palisades Fire and six from the Eaton Fire, according to the LA County medical examiner’s office. Officials said they expected that number to rise as cadaver dogs go through leveled neighborhoods to assess the devastation to an area larger than San Francisco.

Officials on Friday set up a center where people could report those missing. Tens of thousands of people remained under evacuation orders, and the fires have consumed about 56 square miles.

The disaster took homes from everyone — from waiters to movie stars. The government has not yet released figures on the cost of the damage, but private firms have estimated it will climb into the tens of billions. The Walt Disney Co. announced Friday it will donate $15 million to respond to the fires and help rebuild.

Firefighters made progress for the first time since Tuesday containing the Eaton Fire north of Pasadena, which has burned more than 7,000 structures. Officials said Friday most evacuation orders for the area were lifted.

LA Mayor Karen Bass, who faces a critical test of her leadership as her city endures its greatest crisis in decades, said several smaller fires also were stopped.

Crews were also gaining ground on the Palisades Fire, which burned 5,300 structures and is the most destructive in LA’s history.

The level of devastation is jarring even in a state that regularly confronts massive wildfires.

Anna Yeager said she and her husband agonized over going back to their beloved Altadena neighborhood near Pasadena after fleeing with their 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, their two dogs and some clothes. A neighbor told them their house was gone.

Now she regrets not grabbing her children’s artwork, her husband’s treasured cookbooks, family photos, and jewelry from her mom, who died in 2012, and her husband’s grandmother, who survived Auschwitz.

When the couple returned, they saw blocks of only “chimney after chimney.”

“Power lines everywhere. Fires still going everywhere” she said, adding that when they walked up to their home “it was just dust.”