Images Show Massive Hail Spotted Across Chicago Area as Storms Erupt

The National Weather Service warned of "destructive" baseball-sized hail being reported in several parts of the Chicago area Tuesday as the first of multiple waves of storms moved its way through.

NBC 5 viewers across the area sent in images of the hail reported in their regions. Here's what they saw:

More severe conditions are possible heading into the afternoon and evening hours and again Wednesday morning. See the full forecast here.

Jeff Carello
Hail stones in North Aurora, IL on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.
Jeff Carello
Hail stones in North Aurora, IL on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.
Burcu Kosar/Twitter

Chicago Weather

