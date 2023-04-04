Timeline: What to Expect and When With 3 Waves of Severe Storms Possible

The next 24 hours in Chicago bring multiple chances for severe weather that could see heavy rain, hail and the possibility for more tornadoes just days after several struck the region.

But what exactly you'll see and when could shift if and when each system develops - and much uncertainty still remains.

The threat comes after severe weather tore through the Chicago area Friday, bringing wind gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour and at least a dozen tornadoes to the region.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Tuesday Morning and Early Afternoon

Much of the Chicago area was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday morning as the first of multiple waves of storms moved in.

The watch remains in effect until 3 p.m.

Counties included under the watch were Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle and Will in Illinois as well as Lake County in northwest Indiana.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for northwestern LaSalle County until 11:45 a.m. CT and north central LaSalle County until 12:15 p.m. There, a dangerous storm system had started moving in, prompting forecasters to urge residents to "take cover."

According the National Weather Service, storms are possible during the late morning and afternoon hours, particularly north of Interstate 88.

"A few could be severe with a threat for damaging hail capable of denting cars and siding," the NWS said in an alert.

Late Tuesday Afternoon and Evening

The second round of severe weather comes during the late afternoon and throughout the evening hours Tuesday.

Though "there remains considerable uncertainty" surrounding whether or not this round will in fact develop, if it does, "all modes of severe weather would be possible," particularly in northern and western portions of the Chicago area.

The biggest risk with this wave comes between 4 and 10 p.m., according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

TUESDAY: Several rounds of rain/storms this morning, afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Best chance for severe storms ("IF" they develop) Late afternoon - evening. 4pm-10pm pic.twitter.com/lRvUFZWDSV — Alicia Roman (@AliciaRomanNBC) April 4, 2023

With so much uncertainty surrounding this wave, answers likely won't come until that window, however.

According to the NWS, a "cap" of warm air could protect the Chicago area from seeing severe storms in this wave, but if that cap weakens enough to allow storms to develop, things "will quickly become severe." As of Tuesday morning, NWS reported a 40% chance of storms developing and a 60% chance few or even no storms develop.

[4:55 AM 4/4] A few severe storms are possible this AM/early PM near/north of I-88. Damaging hail would be the main threat. Uncertainties in storm development/coverage continue for late this PM-evening. #ILwx #INwx (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ScrQIrg0ou — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 4, 2023

Just like Friday’s storms, the main threats with a potential outbreak Tuesday would be damaging hail and wind gusts, along with a chance of isolated tornadoes.

Those storms could then be capable of producing "destructive hail" and possibly more tornadoes, with the potential for "extensive damage."

Wednesday Morning

Storms will again be possible Wednesday morning, some of which could become severe as a cold front pushes into the region.

The NWS said Tuesday that the potential for severe conditions Wednesday "has increased."

"Main threats are from damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. A relatively higher potential exists along and east of I-55. Severe threat will end in the early aftn," the agency tweeted.

The potential for severe storms on Wednesday has increased. Main threats are from damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. A relatively higher potential exists along and east of I-55. Severe threat will end in the early aftn. #ILwx #INwx (2/3) pic.twitter.com/mHTnxKjZ7V — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 4, 2023

The biggest threat for strong to potentially severe conditions will likely be between 6 a.m. and noon, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

As the storms move across the area, temperatures will quickly fall.

As the storms move across the area, temperatures will quickly fall.