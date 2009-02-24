Business as Usual at the James Hotel Chicago

By John Clarke Jr.

So you're going to Chicago on business, which is either true or just what you tell your wife. Where do you stay? You could crash at your cousin's place in Wicker Park, but that wouldn't be very high-powered-exec of you. May we then suggest The James, a boutique of a hotel which specializes in staying in tune with the needs of the modern business traveler (that's you).

To optimize your chances of negotiating that big deal while on the road, the James has on offer something called The Office, which is a work space that can accommodate up to six people, and is equipped with all the amenities you’ll need to always be closing. Guests using The Office may also order AV equipment, flip charts, and laptop computers, or take advantage of The James’ full in-room dining menu catered by the adjoining David Burke’s Primehouse. The steakhouse has its own 2,500-pound bull nicknamed “Prime,” due to his capacity to sire offspring that achieve the coveted USDA quality grade of prime, which less than three percent of the 35 million head of animals graded annually in the United States achieve. Be sure to avoid the crowd at the Primehouse bar, which often spills into the lobby. That is, until you get all your work done. Once that happens by all means, get wasted.

For more stories from BlackBook, go to bbook.com
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us