Morgan Wallen Concert at LaPorte County Fair Canceled After Racial Slur

The LaPorte County Fair announced Monday the cancellation of July's grandstand concert featuring Morgan Wallen after a video showed the country music star shouting a racial slur.

"In recent days, the Fair Board has spent significant time reviewing its options with respect to the Morgan Wallen concert scheduled for July 14th," the LaPorte County Fair Board said in a Facebook post. "...After much consideration, the decision has been made to cancel this concert."

Full refunds will be issued to those who have already purchased tickets, and refunds are expected to be processed in 10 business days, fair officials said.

TMZ aired video in early February showing the country music star using a racial slur, and he apologized at the time.

Wallen previously asked fans not to downplay the racist language and said that he accepted the punishments he faced.

The 27-year-old posted a five-minute Instagram video Feb. 10, saying he had let so many people down, including his parents and his son.

“Our actions matter," he said. "Our words matter. And I want to encourage anyone that is watching to please learn from my mistake. There’s no reason to downplay what I did."

Wallen's songs were removed from radio stations, streaming services took his music off their top playlists and his record label suspended him. But many of his fans responded to the backlash by buying up more of his records and didn't stop streaming him.

Even as the fallout continues, Wallen is still set to perform at the popular Wisconsin music festival, Country Thunder, this summer.