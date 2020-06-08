Man Charged with Stealing Ambulance in Chicago

A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

Levar Beecham, 43, was charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license, Chicago police said.

Beecham allegedly jumped into an ambulance about 2:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Washington Boulevard as Chicago Fire Department paramedics were loading a patient inside, police said.

The ambulance crashed about a block away in the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue, where Beecham was taken into custody, police said.