Chicago

Man Charged with Stealing Ambulance in Chicago

The ambulance was stolen as Chicago Fire Department paramedics were loading a patient inside, police said.

Chicago Police

A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

Levar Beecham, 43, was charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license, Chicago police said.

Beecham allegedly jumped into an ambulance about 2:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Washington Boulevard as Chicago Fire Department paramedics were loading a patient inside, police said.

local

coronavirus Jun 8

Chicago Park District Announces Modified Day Camps, Summer Programming

Grant Park Jun 8

Chicago to Reopen Some Parks, Libraries Monday

The ambulance crashed about a block away in the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue, where Beecham was taken into custody, police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

ChicagotheftambulanceLevar Beecham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us