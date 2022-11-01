Illinois' Election Day is One Week Away: Here Are the Offices, Candidates on Your Ballot

The 2022 midterm elections are coming up in Illinois, and voters will have a slew of key races to decide on when they cast their ballots this November.

Whether it be at the federal level, the state level or local, the political balance of countless entities is up for grabs this November, and voter turnout is expected to be strong.

Here are the candidates and races that will appear on ballots this year.

Federal Races

One of Illinois’ two Senate seats will be up for grabs this November, with incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth angling for a second term against Republican challenger Kathy Salvi.

Democrats are trying to keep their slim majority in the Senate, with other races in Georgia, Arizona and elsewhere serving as battleground elections.

The House of Representatives will also put all 435 of its seats up for election this November, and some Illinois races will attract plenty of national attention, including a contentious sixth district fight between Rep. Sean Casten and Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau.

Another closely-watched race is unfolding in the 14th district, as Rep. Lauren Underwood is facing a strong challenge from Republican candidate Scott Gryder.

Statewide Races

In midterm elections, Illinois’ statewide offices also go up for a vote, including a highly-anticipated battle between incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey, a state senator from Xenia. Libertarian candidate Scott Schluter is also on the ballot this year.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is also up for reelection, going up against Republican challenger Thomas DeVore and Libertarian candidate Dan Robin.

The secretary of state’s race, featuring candidates seeking to replace the retiring Jesse White, is also being closely-watched, with Republican Dan Brady, Democrat Alexi Giannoulias and Libertarian Jon Stewart on the ballot.

Finally, Treasurer Michael Frerichs is being challenged by Tom Demmer, and Comptroller Susana Mendoza is going up against Shannon Teresi.

Worker’s Rights Amendment

While Illinois voters will face local referendums and ballot questions (which you can read more about here), there will also be a statewide question on a Constitutional amendment, with voters being asked whether to enshrine the right to unionize into the state constitution.

The amendment has sparked strong reactions on both sides of the aisle, and its fate is uncertain.

State Supreme Court

Three Illinois Supreme Court seats are going to be on the ballot this November, including a retention vote in the first district for Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis.

The second and third districts will featured contested elections, with former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran facing circuit court Judge Elizabeth Rochford in the second district and Justice Michael Burke facing appellate court Judge Mary K. O’Brien in the third.

The three elections could help determine the partisan makeup of the state’s Supreme Court, with two Democrats and two Republicans sitting out this election cycle.

Other Races

Finally, the state legislature will have all of its seats up for election this November, with 118 House seats and 59 Senate seats on the ballot.

Normally, senate races are staggered, but after redistricting the decision was made to put all 59 seats on the ballot, those some candidates are running unopposed.