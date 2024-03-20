Cook County referendum results: Home rule approved in Richton Park, Roselle

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote in a series of primary elections, but many residents were asked to weigh in on new spending programs and a variety of other issues.

Several Cook County communities were asked whether they wanted to take on home rule status, giving their municipal governments more flexibility in how they're able to govern, to levy taxes, and other key components of governance.

The home rule measures appear to have passed by narrow margins in both Richton Park and Roselle, according to returns published by the Cook County Clerk's Office.

All vote totals will need to be certified, and could change based on mail-in balloting and any potential recounts.

Here is a rundown of where things stand as of Wednesday, March 20.

Avoca –

Residents were asked to approve a bond issue of $89.8 million to build a new school building to replace Avoca West, and to renovate Marie Murphy School.

Result: NO (75.2% against)

Berwyn –

Should candidates for mayor, clerk, treasurer and alderman be elected in non-partisan primary and consolidated elections?

Result: YES (76.7% for)

Deer Park –

Residents will be asked to allow the village to continue levying a 0.5% sales tax for the next four years, to be used on municipal operations.

Result: YES (66.7% for)

Elk Grove Rural Fire Protection District –

Residents will be asked whether that district should be dissolved and discontinued.

Result: NO (91.9% against)

Hanover Park –

Residents will be asked to approve the issuance of $8 million in bonds for replacing the roofs of two community center buildings.

Result: YES (65.4% for)

Hazel Crest –

Residents are being asked to repeal a term limit ordinance, and to institute a new one that holds no president, clerk or trustee can hold more than five consecutive terms in office.

Result: NO (54% against)

Residents will also be asked if they should continue efforts to develop an art district near their Metra station.

Result: YES (71.8% for)

Residents will be asked if the village should eliminate its vehicle sticker tax.

Result: YES (80.6% for)

Kenilworth –

Residents will be asked if the village should improve Kenilworth Beach and the rest of the lakefront area by renovating and repurposing a water plant for community purposes. The village would issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $2.5 million for the purpose of the project, with bond interest note exceeding 6% per annum.

Result: YES (73.9% for)

Lemont –

Residents will be asked to approve the issuance of $17 million in bonds to equip and maintain the Centennial Community Center, including reconfiguring fitness spaces, Derby Front Park, and constructing and renovating tennis and pickleball courts.

Result: YES (70.8% for)

Northlake –

Residents will be asked to increase their limiting rate to provide additional funding to the library district.

Result: NO (52.9% against)

Palos Community Consolidated School District –

Officials will ask to lift its limiting rate to raise additional funds for a variety of school-related projects.

Result: YES (59.4% for)

Prospect Heights –

Residents will be asked to increase their limiting rate to help finance new security equipment at multiple elementary and middle schools, and to renovate Eisenhower Elementary School to accommodate all-day kindergarten.

Result: NO (54.4% against)

Richton Park –

Residents are being asked to dedicate funds from sales taxes for investments in public infrastructure, including roads, alleys, paths and sidewalks.

Result: YES (64.2% for)

Residents will also be asked if they should become a home-rule government.

Result: YES (52.2% for)

Another question will ask if the government should put together “actions to promote governmental cooperation in order to enhance public safety, economic development and beautification efforts” in the village.

Result: YES (77.8% for)

Robbins –

Residents will be asked to increase the limiting rate on property taxes to help provide additional funding for the park district.

Result: YES (54.6% for)

Roselle –

Residents will be asked if Roselle should become a home-rule government.

Result: YES (54.3% for)

Thornton Township –

Residents will be asked if they should open a second food pantry to assist residents.

Result: YES (72.9% for)

A tax of up to 0.15% to construct mental health facilities and provide services was also on the ballot.

Result: NO (61.8% against)

Residents will also be asked if there should be a $2 fee assessed for access to the township’s soup and salad bar.

Result: NO (80.1% against)

Union Ridge –

Residents will be asked to approve a bond issue of $35 million to alter, repair and equip its school building.

Result: YES (52.3% for)