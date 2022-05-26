Oreo and Ritz Team Up for the Ultimate Sweet-and-Salty Snack

Feeling snacky but can’t decide something salty or something sweet? With Oreo and Ritz’s latest collaboration, you won’t have to.

The two companies (both owned by Mondelez) have joined forces to create a one-of-a-kind snack that merges both of their signature products — Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers — and it's aptly named Ritz x Oreo. (But we prefer The Mondelez Mashup.)

The hybrid product features one Oreo cookie and one Ritz cracker with a layer of peanut butter creme and Oreo creme sandwiched in between.

The limited-edition collaboration is available exclusively at Oreo.com/Ritz starting at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 26, and customers can score a pack for free (you just have to pay $3.95 for shipping).

The one big catch? The brands only created 1,000 packs, so the demand is likely to be high — higher than the snack stack shown above.

If salty-sweet combos delight your taste buds, you're likely intrigued at this point, and there were indeed many Instagram users who were ready to give the snack a try.

“This is amazing and needs to be sold in stores! 🤯,” one commented on the post. Another wrote, “Legendary combo we didn’t know we needed! 🤩.”

Still, the product mashup didn't sound like everyone's cup of tea.

"😳 I’ll pass on that 🤢," one Instagram user commented. "Chocolate, vanilla and cheese???? No thanks 👀," another added, though there's actually no cheese in the product.

Whether the hybrid snack sounds delightful or disgusting to you, demand for a Ritz and Oreo collaboration has apparently been floating around for quite some time.

“Over the past few years, Ritz has been exploring innovative partnerships and experiences to spark excitement around our iconic, buttery cracker,” Ritz Senior Brand Manager Alexis Yap said in a statement. “We couldn’t resist the opportunity to collaborate with our friends at OREO on a snack that’s part salty cracker, part chocolate cookie, and entirely delicious.”

Oreo's Senior Brand Manager Sydney Kranzmann echoed Yap's sentiments, adding that the product development team was psyched to put a new spin on the "classic combination" of chocolate and peanut butter.

“At OREO, we are constantly exploring playful ways to excite our fans, from innovative limited-edition flavors to unexpected collaborations,” Kranzmann said.

Now, the only question is: How will you eat the cookie? Whole, or twisted apart into separate sweet-and-savory bites?