National Margarita Day 2020: Margarita Recipes and Deals

Tart, tangy and sweet, the margarita is one of America's most beloved cocktails, so it's not really surprising that there's an entire day devoted to the delightfully drinkable libation.

Whether you're loco for a frozen beverage or prefer sticking to the classic "skinny" version like Jennifer Aniston, National Margarita Day, which falls on Saturday, Feb. 22, is the time to enjoy your marg just how you like it.

Here are seven chains with discounts on margaritas for National Margarita Day 2020, plus, seven of the best margarita recipes if you're opting to throw a fiesta at home. Some promotions may not be offered at every location, so call your local hot spot before heading out.

National Margarita Day restaurant deals

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant is switching up its typical National Margarita Day promo this year. The restaurant isn't shaving the price off the drinks themselves, but customers' money will go to a very good cause. For every Premium Margarita sold on Saturday, the chain will donate $2 to No Kid Hungry.

Bahama Breeze will be celebrating the cocktail-themed holiday all day on Saturday. Patrons can order the restaurant's Classic Margarita for just $2.22 in honor of the special day. This year, the tropical chain is also offering three new margarita-style cocktails: Coconut-Pineapple, Blue Curacao and Dragon Fruit.

The Tex Mex restaurant chain will be mixing up two margaritas for only $5 each: its traditional Presidente Margarita, and its February Margarita of the Month, Hearts on Fire 'Rita. What could be better than a $5 'rita? How about a free cup? National Margarita Day diners will get to take home the specialty cup in which their margaritas are served.

Join us 2/22 for National Margarita Day with $1 floaters all day.

And for one day only, Taco Fries for $7! 🌮🍟#ChuysRitaDay pic.twitter.com/YmlDk7vH11 — Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) February 17, 2020

Chuy's also wants guests to remember its name after enjoying some cheap drinks at the bar. For $2, customers can upgrade any house or frozen margarita to a grandes and they will get to keep the commemorative cup. Bartenders will also be serving $1 floaters, in the form of an extra shot of tequila or orange liqueur folks, to amp up any margarita. As an exclusive Margarita Day pairing, Chuy's is also offering $7 Taco Fries (topped with queso, taco meat and spicy jalapeños) this Saturday only.

Of course, any dining establishment associated with Jimmy Buffett will be serving plenty of margs on Saturday (and every other day of the week). Naturally, Margaritaville locations will be celebrating its namesake holiday with an exciting contest where fans can get free margaritas for a long, long time.

For the entire month of February, people can enter to win a Margaritaville Frozen Concoction Maker (online or in a restaurant), so they can blend up their favorite beverages all year long. Each special blender also comes with a salt rimmer, a serving tray and a $100 Margaritaville gift card to use at any of the chain's restaurants or resorts.

Ready to start celebrating early? On the Border's1800 Gran 'Rita, a premium drink that features 1800 Silver Tequila, Gran Gala orange liqueur and the restaurant's own lime sour mix, costs just $5 from the start of the month through Saturday, Feb. 22.

Try $4 classic Romaritas (Tony Roma's version of a margarita) or take $2 off any of the chain's premium Romaritas.

The best margarita recipes for National Margarita Day

"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston has long been vocal about her love for a simple margarita. Luckily for home bartenders everywhere, her three-ingredient recipe is insanely easy to whip up. The actress, who doesn't like sweet drinks, says the key to her special cocktail is using fresh lime juice and a good-quality silver tequila.

Get the Recipe: The Perfect Margarita

This margarita is simple, straightforward and delicious. The recipe also provides helpful tips on how to properly salt a rim or spice up the drink with some jalapeño.

Get the Recipe: Coconut Lime Margarita

It might still be winter, but this Coco Lime Margarita will transport you right to a tropical beach. You'll almost be able to smell that salty ocean air. Almost.

Get the Recipe: Smollett Siblings' Ginger Ale Margarita

The addition of bubbly ginger ale adds effervescence and sweetness to the citrusy tang of a classic margarita.

Get the Recipe: Ina Garten's Jalapeño Margarita

Ina Garten's margarita is mildly hot but, of course, you can use more peppers and make them even hotter! Infuse the tequila with the jalapeño overnight; any longer and it will become too spicy. You can also prepare the entire cocktail mixture ahead of time and refrigerate it for up to six hours.

Get the Recipe: Fresh Raspberry Margarita

Add a hint of berry flavor and a pop of color to a traditional margarita for the ideal summertime sipper. It's so good, it will make those wintertime blues melt away — or maybe that's just the tequila talking!

Get the Recipe: Martha Stewart's Smoky Lemon Margarita

Mezcal, tequila's smokier cousin, gives Martha Stewart's margarita its signature flavor. It's a little sour, a tad sweet, but perfectly balanced. For a version without smokiness, use silver tequila in place of mezcal.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: