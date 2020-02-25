MAC Announces Sequel to Selena Collection in Honor of Late Tejano Singer

Pucker up, Selena fans – MAC Cosmetics is bringing makeup lovers a sequel to its Selena collection this spring.

In honor of the Queen of Tejano’s legacy, the cosmetic company announced on Tuesday that the new line will launch in April. It teased fans with a preview of its Bidi Bidi Bom Bom lipgloss, which was featured in the original line.

The first collection launched in 2016, a year after fans of the iconic singer started an online petition for MAC to create a line in Selena’s memory. It featured products that were named after her biggest hits, such as “Como La Flor,” “Dreaming of You” and “Fotos y Recuerdos.”

Just like the first launch, the singer’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga, teamed up with MAC to create the collection.

“I am forever grateful to MAC for allowing me to bring my creative vision to life and to celebrate my sister’s 25th anniversary,” Arriaga said in a statement posted by MAC.

The limited-edition collection is celebrating 25 years of Selena. Her legacy influenced a generation of artists and has even inspired an upcoming music festival in honor of her life.

Selena superfans can click here to sign up for email updates on the collection.