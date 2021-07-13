Warrant Issued for Disney Star Kyle Massey After Missed Court Hearing

Disney Channel actor Kyle Massey, who is accused in court documents of sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl, missed a court hearing in Washington state Monday, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"The defendant failed to appear and a warrant was issued. No further court dates have been set at this time," said a King County Superior Court Clerk’s Office spokesperson. A judge has issued a $100,000 bench warrant.

Massey’s lawyer, Lee Hutton, told NBC News Massey has not been served and says they're "concerned with the misrepresentations made in court."

"Indeed, we will move forward to defend these allegations but also determine why due process has not been followed," Hutton said. He said his legal team has made several phone calls to the King County District Attorney's office but have not gotten a response.

Massey, 29, who starred on "That's So Raven" and other Disney Channel shows, also failed to appear for his arraignment when he was charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in late June. Hutton said in a statement earlier this month that Massey only learned about the allegations resurfacing on June 30 through media reports of last month’s arraignment and was never properly notified by the court.

