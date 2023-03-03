TikTok

Viral Kids' Star Ms. Rachel Is Taking a Break From Social Media After Backlash Over Co-Star Who Uses They/Them Pronouns

Some parents on TikTok expressed outrage at Ms. Rachel including her co-star, Jules, who uses they/them pronouns, in her videos.

TikTok creator and teacher Rachel Griffin Accurso, known online as Ms. Rachel, announced Monday she is temporarily stepping away from social media for her mental health.

Accurso has become a viral sensation among young children for her musical and educational content, which she posts on YouTube, where she has over 3 million subscribers, and TikTok, where she has over 2.5 million followers. Accurso, who is a preschool teacher, started the YouTube channel in 2019.

Hurtful videos and comments, no matter how much attention they get, will not bring you want you want. Only love can do that. #mentalhealth #msrachel #tiktokbreak

"Hurtful videos and comments, no matter how much attention they get, will not bring you [what] you want," she captioned the video. "Only love can do that."

In recent weeks, Accurso has faced backlash from some parents on TikTok who say her content is "inappropriate" because it features her co-star, Jules, a musician who uses they/them pronouns.

