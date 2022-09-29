Trevor Noah Announces He's Leaving ‘The Daily Show'

Trevor Noah is leaving a big gap in late night.

The 38-year-old comedian announced plans to step down as host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" after seven seasons during a taping of the show Sept. 29.

"I realized that after the seven years, my time is up," he revealed to a shocked studio audience. "But in the most beautiful way, honestly. I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s--t-- on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time."

Noah indicated that the pandemic allowed him to see his life in a new light.

"I spent two years in my apartment not on the road. Stand up was done. When I got back out there again, I realized there's another part of my life I want to carry on exploring," he said. "I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere doing everything."

Noah wrapped things up by explaining that no plans are in place for his immediate exit, and thanked his viewers for their loyalty.

"We'll figure out the timings and the whens. We'll still be here for the time being," he said. "But all I can say is thank you very much. You've truly made this one of the best experiences of my life."

The studio audience responded with a long, rousing standing ovation.

"We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we're working together on next steps," Comedy Central said in a statement. "As we look ahead, we're excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of "The Daily Show" as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them."

Noah took over The Daily Show hosting duties from Jon Stewart in 2015.

Over the course of his tenure as host, Noah garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations, including a win 2017 for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.