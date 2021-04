Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, posted a tribute Friday to Prince Philip following news of his death.

The couple updated their website Archewell to read: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh."

"Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed," the message continued.

Prince Harry is one of Prince Philip's eight grandchildren.

