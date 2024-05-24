Sofia Richie announces the birth of her 1st child and reveals the name

Sofia Richie Grainge is a mom!

The model and social media star announced May 24 on Instagram that she and her husband, Elliot Grainge, welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Eloise, four days earlier.

"Eloise Samantha Grainge 5•20•24 best day of my life," she wrote alongside the image of her and Grainge's hands cradling their baby girl's feet.

She added a second image in her Instagram story showing the new parents holding their daughter's hand.

Sister Nicole Richie commented, "I now have a new favorite EG. sorry Elliot."

Richie Grainge's famous friends also responded to the happy news in the comments of her post.

Hailey Bieber, who's expecting her own little one with Justin Bieber, and Kylie Jenner both wrote, "Congratulations."

"Omg the sweetest name!!" commented former Disney Channel star Ashley Tisdale.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Adorable," gushed "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow.

News of baby Eloise's arrival comes a little less than four months after Richie Grainge walked her first red carpet as a mom-to-be at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4.

In late January, Richie Grainge announced she was expecting when she appeared in a Vogue magazine photo shoot that showed off her baby bump.

“I found out very, very early,” she told the publication. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for Fashion Week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

When she returned home to Los Angeles, the model recalled, she was reluctant to join her record executive husband and their friends at an Ed Sheeran concert.

“I kind of knew it was going to be a boozy night, and I was a few days late on my period, and I wanted to be generally safe, so I took a test,” she recalled.

After the test showed the “faintest” of lines indicating a possible pregnancy, a thrilled Grainge dashed out to a drugstore to buy more tests.

“He was so excited,” recalled Richie Grainge. “We spoke the whole way on the phone. And when he came home, he’s such a sweet guy he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.'"

The couple, who had been casually trying to start a family since tying the knot in April 2023, were joyous when all three tests turned out to have positive results.

“He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends,” said Richie Grainge.

Richie Grainge revealed that she and her husband were expecting a baby girl in a TikTok video posted Jan. 28.

In the short clip, Richie Grainge, her husband and their dogs stand outside in their yard as Grainge holds a small cannon. After Richie Grainge counts down from three, Grainge pulls the cannon and a bunch of pink confetti flies out.

Richie Grainge screams in joy as she runs around the yard. “I’m so excited,” she tells her husband as the two embrace.

“Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream,” she captioned the sweet post.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: