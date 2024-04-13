Music & Musicians

Shakira makes surprise appearance during DJ Bizarrap's set

"La Loba" made to Coachella 2024.

By Janete Weinstein

Sharika at Coachella 2024
Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira made an entrance like no other on the first night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

During the set of DJ's Bizarrap, the singer surprisingly appeared on an elevated platform behind the DJ decks, driving fans insane.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Shakira was rocking a crocheted fiery yellow-red color dress and some aviator sunglasses as she danced across the stage.

The Colombian singer joined forces with DJ Bizarrap as the duo sang their hits “La Fuerte” and “BZRP Music Session #53.” 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
@billboard

@Shakira joined @bzrp on Coachella’s Sahara Stage for a surprise performance of their “Music Sessions Vol. 53” collaboration. 🤩 #shakira #livemusic #liveperformance #shakirashakira #bizarrap #surprise #surpriseperformance #saharastage #coachella2024 #volume53 #shakiramusic

♬ original sound - billboard

The "Hips Don't Lie" artist took the opportunity to announce her 2024 World Tour "Las Mujeres ya no Lloran" for later this year.

Entertainment News

Entertainment News 16 hours ago

Former child star Jaleel White breaks his silence on ‘Quiet on Set'

Movies and Entertainment 21 hours ago

Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies at 87

Over 100,000 fans are expected at the first weekend of Coachella.

Pop superstar Shakira was honored by her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, on Wednesday with a 21-foot bronze statue.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us