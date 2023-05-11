Sesame Street

‘Sesame Street' Introduces TJ, Show's First Filipino-American Muppet

The new character made his debut Sunday as part of a segment about showing confidence.

The PBS children’s show “Sesame Street” introduced its first Filipino American muppet on Sunday as part of a segment about showing confidence.

The new character, named TJ, was featured alongside actor Kal Penn and Ji-Young, the show’s first Asian American muppet. In his debut, TJ shared an example in which support from his family had boosted his confidence. 

“I’m learning Tagalog. It’s a language my Filipino family speaks. And I have confidence because I can always ask my lola for help when I don’t know a word,” TJ says, using the Tagalog word for grandmother.

TJ, played by voice actor and puppeteer Yinan Shentu, is the brainchild of Filipino American animator Bobby Pontillas. The animator shared in an Instagram post that the character’s look was inspired by his lifelong friends’ children, Max and Mateo. 

