Selena Gomez reveals she's had botox after clapping back at a critic

Selena Gomez doesn't always kill 'em with kindness. Sometimes, the truth is more powerful.

Case in point? After the Rare Beauty founder confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, she and her boyfriend were met with a wave of negative messages about their appearance.

When one person referred to Blanco as "so unhandsome" in the comments section of the @Popfactions account, it led Gomez to respond, "Feel bad for you."

Another person then criticized Gomez's looks, prompting her to candidly share the cosmetic procedures she's gotten done. The Instagram user told Gomez to "remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain," but she clapped back, "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl."

While this marks the first time Gomez revealed her use of cosmetic injectables, she's been open about her beauty journey.

"I think my version of beauty was a bit affected because I've been working since I was seven and I've always had makeup on," she told WWD in a Dec. 7 interview. "But I genuinely feel like I am happy whenever I get to do my makeup now. And I get to feel really positive about the experience."

The "Single Soon" artist's attitude towards beauty reflects her brand as well.

"We center everything on wanting people to take care of themselves and love who they are," Gomez noted, "and have a safe place to share their stories...it's just incredible to see how Rare has created that space."

As she put it, "I always cry when we read the comments."

But the joy Gomez gets from Rare Beauty's impact isn't the only thing worth celebrating. After the musician debuted her new romance on Dec. 7, she explained just how happy she is to be with Blanco.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she commented on a fan page's Instagram post, adding in another message, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

As such, she is blocking out all the noise when it comes to people's opinion on her relationship with the producer.

"This is my happiest," she wrote in a separate comment. "If you don't [agree], feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."