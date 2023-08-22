Selena Gomez reacts to AI version of herself singing ex The Weeknd's song ‘Starboy'

Who says Selena Gomez isn't a stargirl?

The "Wolves" singer had a shocked reaction to an artificial intelligence (AI) re-imagining of herself singing the 2016 song "Starboy," which was originally performed by her ex The Weeknd.

A fan account recently posted the audio of Gomez's AI-generated voice and captioned the clip, translated from Turkish, "How did you find Selena's viral cover of starboy voiced with artificial intelligence?"

Gomez, 31, had just a one-word response to encapsulate the rare feeling, commenting on the post: "Scary."

Her reaction sent fans spiraling, as one wrote, "no way she commented on a weeknd video."

The clip features Gomez's voice singing the pre-chorus: "House so empty, need a centerpiece / Twenty racks a table, cut from ebony / Cut that ivory into skinny pieces / Then she clean it with her face, man, I love my baby, ah / You talkin' money, need a hearin' aid / You talkin' 'bout me, I don't see the shade / Switch up my style, I take any lane / I switch up my cup, I kill any pain."

The Weeknd—real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye—dropped the track back in November 2016, just two months before he and Gomez confirmed their romance with a PDA-packed date night in Los Angeles. The starcouple was spotted dining at the upscale restaurant Giorgio Baldi in January 2017, with a source telling E! News at the time, "They were there for three hours! Just the two of them... They came out and were so happy."

However, by the summer, the pair had begun discussing going their separate ways, according to another insider. Eventually, they split in October 2017 after a 10-month romance.

"It's been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it's been hard for months," the second insider told E! following the breakup. "They have been open and honest about it and where they were going. Distance definitely played a factor."

The Weeknd later rekindled the spark with his ex Bella Hadid, though they ultimately broke up in 2019. Last year, he fueled romance rumors with DJ Simi Khadra when they were spotted kissing in Las Vegas.

As for Gomez, she has been open about her single status—and shooting her shot with soccer players. "I'm single," she shouted at a group of athletes during a night out, as seen in a TikTok she posted in June. "I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you so much."