Savannah Gutherie Tests Positive for COVID

Gutherie anchored Monday's show virtually from home and said she had "a little sniffle, but not much more than that"

"TODAY" show co-anchor Savannah Gutherie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gutherie is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose of the vaccine.

She anchored Monday's show virtually from home and said she had "a little sniffle, but not much more than that."

It comes less than a week after her co-anchor Hoda Kotb tested positive for COVID. Kotb was back in the studio Monday morning after receiving two subsequent negative tests.

COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, jumping more than 200% in the last two weeks, according to an analysis by NBC News.

