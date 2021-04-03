Rapper DMX Hospitalized in New York Following Heart Attack: Attorney

Famed rapper DMX was hospitalized in "grave condition" late Friday following a heart attack at his New York home.

The 50-year-old rapper was rushed to a White Plains hospital from his nearby home around 11 p.m. Friday, his longtime attorney Murray Richman told NBC New York. Richman described the rapper's condition as grave but said he didn't know what precipitated the heart attack.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Early Saturday morning, TMZ and Variety reported the heart attack DMX suffered was caused by a drug overdose. One source told TMZ his doctors "cautioned he may not make it."

The native New Yorker made headlines last summer when he appeared in a Verzuz battle in July with Snoop Dogg. He'd also reportedly been working on a new album following his release from prison for tax fraud. The rapper completed a 12-month stint in prison and was released in January 2019.

DMX has shared his struggles with addition in the past. In late 2019, he took to Instagram to announce he checked himself into rehab again and subsequently canceled a series of performances.

Word of the DMX's condition spread through social media Saturday morning, garnering quick support from contemporaries in the music and entertainment industry.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX... 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021

This story is developing.