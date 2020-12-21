Rachel Zoe ‘Scarred for Life' After Her Son Is Hospitalized for Ski Accident

Rachel Zoe is feeling extra grateful this holiday season after 9-year-old son Skyler was hospitalized following a 40-foot fall from a ski lift.

On Monday, the fashion designer discussed the harrowing moment on Instagram, writing that she felt compelled to share her family's experience to remind people "how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute."

Zoe shared a photo Skyler in an emergency room bed, promising to disclose the details when she felt "more ready." At the time, the reality TV personality said she was left "shattered and numb" by the events of the weekend.

However, the mom returned to Instagram just hours later, writing that she has "never felt more love" from her followers than today.

"Sky read every message and is so happy and grateful as am I it means everything to feel the love and healing coming this way," Rachel wrote. "Many of you are asking what happened and in short without too much detail that I will share when ready here it is.."

She continued, "Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn't on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift.. needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened."

Zoe added that her son is sore, but in "great spirits," though the same can't be said for her and husband Rodger Berman. The Janie and Jack collection designer said that she and Berman are "scarred for life."

For those worried about the 9-year-old, fret not. She included a video of Sky, who thanked her followers for their warm wishes and walked around to show everyone he is "fine." Zoe explained that she has a new appreciation for seeing her son complete a task as "simple" as "walking talking and laughing."

"Truth be told Sky was more brave than either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply just stare at him until further notice.. hug your babies extra from us today."