Pete Davidson Addresses Controversy Surrounding Elon Musk Hosting SNL

Pete Davidson has a lot on his mind, including how he feels about the upcoming host of Saturday Night Live. The 29-year-old star isn't joking around when he says he doesn't understand the controversy surrounding Elon Musk's SNL debut, in which he's set to take the famous stage in Studio 8H on May 8.

Speaking to Seth Myers on Late Night With Seth Myers, Pete addressed the elephant in the room.

"I don't know why people are freaking out," the comedian told the former SNL star on Tuesday, May 4. "They're like, 'Oh I can't believe that Elon Musk is hosting!' And I'm like, the guy that makes the earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?"

Pete admitted that he hadn't met the Tesla CEO. However, he made plans to have dinner with him and SNL producer Lorne Michaels following his appearance on the late-night talk show.

As he shared, "I'm really excited, man. I'm gonna ask him for like a Tesla or some s--t."

Like Pete, Weekend Update co-host Michael Che recently discussed the SpaceX chief engineer's upcoming gig on Late Night.

"That's gonna be exciting, too," he told the host earlier this week. "He's the richest man in the world, how could you not be excited for that?"

However, not everyone is eager to see Elon partake in the long-running sketch show.

Last month, SNL announced Elon as an upcoming host, with Miley Cyrus as the musical guest. Since the news, many have criticized both the series and NBC for booking the 49-year-old star.

Even some SNL cast members have expressed their dismay. Bowen Yang responded to one of Elon's tweets.

"Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is," Elon previously shared, to which the comedian replied on Instagram Stories, "What the f--k does that even mean?"

Per CNBC, cast member Andrew Dismukes, took to his Instagram Stories as well and posted a photo of SNL alum Cheri Oteri, and wrote, "ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS Cher-E Oteri."

Adding more fuel to the fire? Elon recently tweeted, "Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?" And it didn't take long for people online to poke fun at his post, including SNL star Chris Redd.

"First I'd call Em sketches," he quipped, with Chrissy Teigen chiming in, "Im so secondhand uncomfortable lmao these dynamics."

Come Saturday, fans will see how everything unfolds!

