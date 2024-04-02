The real reason Paris Hilton and Carter Reum don't share photos of baby girl London

Originally appeared on E! Online

Paris Hilton has a simple reason for not sharing pictures of her baby girl.

Hilton's husband, Carter Reum, revealed that the couple aren't ready to share photos of 4-month-old daughter London yet when he responded to a fan on Instagram. "Not quite ready to share her w the world," Reum said in a March 31 comment.

Reum, who also shares 15-month-old son Phoenix with Hilton, was willing to provide some details. "But she's adorable and looks just like her mamma," Reum said in the comment.

His sentiment was similar to one Hilton shared on TikTok, when a fan commented on a March 26 video of Phoenix saying, "I can't wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister," Hilton said. "love you, soon."

But her desire to keep her family private is nothing new. In fact, the 43-year-old has been candid about wanting her personal life to stay personal.

"I've given my whole life to everyone for so long," Hilton said of welcoming her son on the second season of her show "Paris in Love." "It's just been really important to me to keep this a secret...It's just the first time that something is just mine."

One thing Hilton has shared? She couldn't be happier to have added London to her family.

"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and little girl," Hilton told TODAY in November after London's birth. "We're just over the moon."

Adding that she is "loving my mom era. I just feel so at peace. I'm just so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life we are building together. And I couldn't imagine anything else."