Oscars 2024: Here's how to watch this year's Academy Awards

The nation's attention will be on Hollywood Sunday night as the movie industry's best are honored at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

Late-night talk show personality Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the fourth time - the second in a row - at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The Oscars will air on ABC, the channel of four-time host Jimmy Kimmel, beginning at 6 p.m. CT. You can watch online or on the ABC app as well, but you'll need to sign in with credentials from your cable provider.

When it comes to streaming, there are a handful of options. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV along with AT&T TV.

Much anticipation surrounds "Oppenheimer," which was nominated in 13 different categories, including best picture, best director and best actor. Its box office rival, "Barbie," has eight nominations including best picture. However, Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig didn't receive bids.

"I think that just speaks to the large number of films and performances the Academy had to choose from," said Dave Karger, host of Turner Classic Movies.

Cillian Murphy from "Oppenheimer" may win best actor -- if Paul Giamatti doesn't score an upset.

"His performance in 'The Holdovers' is so strong and so endearing," Karger said.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" could bring Lilly Gladstone the first Oscar for a Native American.

"This performance she gives in "Poor Things' is such a high wire act," Karger said. "It's so impressive and daring."

Meanwhile, "The Holdovers" Da'Vine Joy Randolph is expected to complete her award-season dominance for supporting actress. Likewise, supporting actor seems to be a win for "Oppenheimer."

"It's such a great game of betrayal and backstabbing and deception and Robert Downey Jr. just plays it so well," Karger said.

While "Oppenheimer" is expected to win best picture, for the first time, two non-English language films are among the 10 movies in the mix for that award. They are the German language film, "The Zone of Interest" and a French offering "Anatomy of a Fall."