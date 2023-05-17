California Love: Tupac Shakur to Be Honored With Oakland Street Name

Tupac Shakur once said he gave all his love to Oakland, and on Tuesday, the city is giving back to him.

The city council voted to rename part of MacArthur Boulevard in honor of the hip hop legend -- the section between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue, near the Grand Lake Theater.

Tupac was born in Harlem and later lived in Baltimore, Maryland; and in Marin City, California, but launched his music career in Oakland.

In 2016, city officials dedicated June 16 as Tupac Shakur Day in the city.

The resolution to rename the street in his honor, celebrates Tupac for his contributions to art and social outreach.

No timeline was provided for the name change.