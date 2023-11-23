North West slams mom Kim Kardashian's ‘Dollar Store' Met Gala look

Originally appeared on E! Online

Your jaw is bound 2 drop over North West's candid criticism.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter proved she's becoming the next generation's fashion police, with even Kardashian admitting on the Nov. 23 episode of "The Kardashians" that her 10-year-old is "like the new Joan Rivers."

"All North wants to do is rate people's outfits," Kardashian said in a confessional. "She loves to critique."

That was certainly the case at the 2023 Met Gala. The episode showed North diss Kardashian's pearl dress during a fitting with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry.

"There's way too much gaps in the pearls," North said. "It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped."

And after North suggested the pearls looked "fake," Kim had to set the record straight.

"No, no, I think you're wrong here," the SKIMS mogul told her daughter. "These are very expensive, real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls. We're not going for flapper girl—we're going for vintage, authentic pearly girly."

That wasn't all. North—who wants to own SKIMS and her dad's fashion label Yeezy one day—thought the dress was too "beachy" and that the diamond accessories would "ruin" the outfit.

Finally, as North put it, "I like the pearls. I just don't like that it looks, like, from the Dollar Store."

No one was more affected by the brutal feedback than Schiaparelli's creative director.

"This is my worst nightmare come to life," Roseberry said. "It's like I'm being Punk'd. The night before the Met, getting read for filth."

(FWIW, it wasn't just Kardashian's Schiaparelli ensemble that irked North: She also condemned Kardashian's Balenciaga outfit from the 2021 Met Gala, noting, "It looks like you were getting covered by a plastic bag and you're suffocating.")

Kardashian wasn't expecting the budding fashionista to be so critical. "I respect your opinion; please just be easy on me today," the reality star asked, prompting North to respond, "I'm not going to lie, but I won't say it at all if you don't want me to."

Well, she definitely didn't hold back during the main event, watching the red carpet on TV with popcorn in hand as she dished out her hot fashion takes.

"She's pretty," North remarked of Yung Miami. "It's just—stop copying my mom with those pearls!"

As for mom's ex Pete Davidson? "You're going to the Met Gala, Pete," she quipped, "not the gas station."

But the title of "cringe" was reserved for Jared Leto, who showed up in a cat costume inspired by designer Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline Choupette.

As for who did earn North's stamp of approval? Kardashian family friends Paris Hilton and La La Anthony, as well as her aunts Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

"You can't really take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old," Kardashian noted in a confessional. "So, I never do. But it stings a little."

