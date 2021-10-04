$5.4M Scholarship Created at Howard University in Honor of Chadwick Boseman

Netflix is sponsoring a $5.4 million scholarship that will provide incoming students who are excelling in the arts with four years of college tuition at Howard University.

Established in honor of the late actor and Howard alum Chadwick Boseman, the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship aims to support future generations of artists who demonstrate financial need and represent his values, the university said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Simone Ledward-Boseman, Boseman's wife, said in a statement:

“Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning. We hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education. This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others and his desire to support future storytellers."

Four current Howard students, one from each graduating class, have been awarded the scholarship. Subsequent awards will be issued to an incoming freshman at the start of each year.

The latest announcement from Howard University comes after the school renamed its College of Fine Arts after Boseman—securing the actor as one of its most influential and impactful graduates.