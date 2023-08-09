Meghan Markle is officially in her Taylor Swift era after attending LA concert

Meghan Markle enjoyed a night out without the king of her heart.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, E! News confirms. She made the two-hour journey from her home in Montecito, Calif.—where she lives with Prince Harry and their kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2—to shake it off in the stadium.

Markle, 42, attended the show with her friend Lucy Fraser while Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a business trip, per Page Six.

Swift's main setlist spans her 17-year career, including tracks from nine of her 10 musical eras, starting with the songs "Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince" and "Cruel Summer" from Lover and ending with "Karma" off Midnights.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

However, the Grammy winner also performs two wild cards—or surprise songs—during each show. As for the tracks Markle was treated to? It's a theme she knows all too well as they were both about keeping a love story private: reputation's "King of My Heart" and 1989's "I Know Places." In fact, the latter features the lyrics, "Baby, I know places we won't be found and / They'll be chasing their tails trying to track us down / 'Cause I, I know places we can hide."

Photos: Meghan Markle Through the Years

And Markle wasn't the only star to make her wildest dreams come true in the stands that night. Among the celebs spotted in the VIP tent on Tuesday were Laura Dern, who starred in Taylor's "Bejeweled" music video; the singer's ex Taylor Lautner, who appeared in her new "I Can See You" music video; Parks and Recreation actor Adam Scott; and her close pal Selena Gomez with sister Gracie.

Taylor is heading into her final show on the first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour on Aug. 9. To celebrate the end of this portion of the tour, the Grammy winner reportedly gave $55 million in bonuses to her crew, including dancers, riggers, sound technicians, caterers and truck drivers.