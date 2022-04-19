Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to grace the 2022 Billboard Music Awards stage.

The self-proclaimed Houston Hottie will perform at the BBMAs, which will air live on May 15 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Burna Boy, Latto and Rauw Alejandro are also slated to take the stage.

Megan and Latto -- who are both up for Top Rap Female Artist alongside Cardi B -- will be making their performance debuts at the awards show while the Red Hot Chili Peppers are returning to perform at the BBMAs for the first time in 23 years.

Nominees were announced earlier this month, with The Weeknd leading the pack with 17 nods, including Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Song for his collab track "Save Your Tears" with Ariana Grande and Top R&B Album for Dawn FM.

Doja Cat scored 14 nominations, including Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for Planet Her, and Top Viral Song; Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and Kanye West tied with 13 nods each.

Ten-time BBMA winner Mary J. Blige will receive the honorary Icon Award and take the stage to give fans a "breathtaking performance," according to Billboard.

"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," the "Family Affair " singer said in a statement last week.

"Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.