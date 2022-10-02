Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal Show Their Extreme Height Difference in Viral Photo

Taking friendship to new heights.

On Oct. 1, Maren Morris performed at The Event charity gala, hosted by his Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There, the country star met Shaquille O'Neal himself and posted a photo of the two together, poking fun at their extreme height difference.

"Tall Guys," she captioned the Instagram pic, which has since gone viral, referencing her single of the same name.

Standing a petite 5'1", Morris is almost two feet shorter than O'Neal, one of the tallest NBA stars of all time. The retired, fan-favorite basketball legend is 6'11", as he clarified on TNT's Inside the NBA in 2020.

In addition to Morris, other performers at The Event included Maroon 5, Pitbull, H.E.R. and comedian John Mulaney. More than $3.2 million was raised at the gala, which was sponsored by the Pepsi Stronger Together initiative. Proceeds benefit The Boys and Girls Club and Communities In Schools in Las Vegas and Atlanta, two of O'Neal's hometowns.

"It's a huge honor and an amazing lineup to be a part of," Morris told E! News. "And I'm very happy I was asked."

Maren Morris' Best Looks