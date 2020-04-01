Lauren London Posts Tribute on Anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Lauren London, the longtime girlfriend of Los Angeles rapper
Nipsey Hussle, posted a tribute marking the anniversary of his death, writing that "the pain is as heavy as it was a year ago," according to NBC News.
"Time is deceptive," the actress wrote alongside a picture of her and Hussle at his clothing store. "I didn't think I was going to survive a second of this. Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and God's grace and mercy have carried me this far."
London, 35, and Hussle, 33, began dating in 2013 and welcomed their son, Kross, three years later.
An artist, activist and entrepreneur, Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, began his career selling CDs in the parking lot of a strip mall In South Los Angeles. As he rose in the hip-hop scene, he bought property, opening up his own store, Marathon Clothing, and a co-working space, Vector 90.
Read the
full story at NBC News.com.
Hu$$le man..... can’t believe it’s been one year since you departed from this krazy world. “Time flies” has an entire different meaning these days. I know you’re proud of what your life’s mission has accomplished in the past 12 months. You have truly touched the hearts of people all around the world. Your face is everywhere... your music is timeless & your words are heard loud & clear. There are newborns named “Ermias” & I can’t get on anything and not see someone quoting you. A true KING to his people with a heart of gold. A pure soul who knew exactly what the world needed for motivation. My only wish is that you could’ve been here to see it all unfold yourself. Here for times like now when people need to be uplifted the most. The ultimate sacrifice: surrendering your life to God so that others would learn that there is much more to life than to care only for ones self. The world is about to hard reset & I’d like to think that you were one of the reasons for what’s to come in the future. A world where we have to think before we act. Care for those around us. Remember the importance of the everyday essentials, clean food, water, herbs & taking care of the most important thing on earth.... HUMANITY. Being forced to stay inside & with those closest to you is not a bad thing in my eyes. Yes, the pandemic is claiming lives & my loves goes out to the families of those lost.... But, I see this as a peaceful time that we will never see again in our lifetime. A time to reflect, empower, strategize & focus on how to make a true impact to what will soon be the new world. Things will never be the same after this & it is on all of us to adapt efficiently & contribute positively for all of us so that we can live in a world as ONE. The earth as we know it is sick... We are all home waiting for what’s next. While we’re waiting, let’s not add to the problem but prepare to be apart of the solution. We all need US. Especially now.... my love is with every single person on this earth during these times. This is the mark of a NEW BEGINNING. I’m ready enough for all of us. #TheMarathonContinues #LongLiveNipseyHussle 🏁 [@madsteez thank you for this piece, can’t wait to hang it]
